QUASA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125,889.25 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $122.09 million and approximately $125,889.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00043420 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00018533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00241773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138599 USD and is up 18.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,717.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

