Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $59.64 million and $2.85 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.99 or 0.01607847 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00008295 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018590 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00035381 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.95 or 0.01824275 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.