RAMP Hits One Day Volume of $26,811.20 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $9.24 million and $26,811.20 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

