Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Major Shareholder Sells $10,371.12 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $10,371.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,584,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 48,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 130,265 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,330.60.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 483,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.