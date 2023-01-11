SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.65. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 105,434 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,864.15% and a negative return on equity of 275.25%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

See Also

