Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.73

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.73 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 3,989,446 shares trading hands.

Shanta Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.62. The stock has a market cap of £112.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.