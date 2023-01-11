SingularityNET Trading 71.7% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $95.51 million and approximately $57.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00043420 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00018533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00241773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,606,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,443,127 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,606,046.9646044 with 1,153,443,127.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.08672175 USD and is up 24.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $51,939,542.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

