Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and traded as high as $10.78. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 1,621 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DALXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.