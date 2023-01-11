SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.08

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and traded as high as $63.41. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 5,869,176 shares traded.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,029,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after purchasing an additional 720,225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,760,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,334,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6,425.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,543,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15,573.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 498,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 495,555 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

