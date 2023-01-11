Steem Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $69.99 million and $6.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 11% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,938.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00467917 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00019552 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00938094 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00114240 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00613739 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005583 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00227847 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,253,375 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.