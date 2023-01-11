Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,695. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.