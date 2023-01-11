Substratum Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $319,885.25 and approximately $7.55 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00043447 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00018539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073101 USD and is down -14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.