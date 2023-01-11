Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.75. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 16,307 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $187.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.02%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other news, Director Todd E. Siegel acquired 3,514 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

