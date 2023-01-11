Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Financial Survey

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 23.15% 12.09% 1.35% Synovus Financial 33.25% 17.83% 1.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.27 billion 6.54 $408.86 million $3.37 14.11 Synovus Financial $2.10 billion 2.70 $760.47 million $4.91 7.96

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Webster Financial and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 Synovus Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $59.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $47.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Webster Financial pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Webster Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services; commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services; wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers; and trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.