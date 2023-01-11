Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

THQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 94,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.