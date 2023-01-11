Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,010 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,576,275 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.