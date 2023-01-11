Tenset (10SET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58,208.31

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $116.59 million and $58,208.31 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,100,727 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

