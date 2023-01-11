The Debt Box Price Hits $30.08 on Major Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $30.08 or 0.00165005 BTC on exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $5.06 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

