ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,781.83

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $42.63 million and $103,781.83 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

