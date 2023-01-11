THORChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.05 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00008318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $495.15 million and $47.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

