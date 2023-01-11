Threshold Price Up 10.3% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $179.18 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00041642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01788336 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $18,257,594.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

