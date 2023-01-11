Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 138,606 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 90,462 call options.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 787,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $27,848.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,679. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 148,328 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

