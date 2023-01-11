Trust Wallet Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $615.93 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00008103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $615.93 million and $33.11 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.01632722 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00018630 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00035328 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.01882781 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
