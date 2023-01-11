Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.39

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 329193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSFY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.15) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 13.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

