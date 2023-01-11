Uniswap Market Capitalization Hits $4.54 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $83.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.95 or 0.00032635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00468184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00019131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.70282 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 596 active market(s) with $69,818,882.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

