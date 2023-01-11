Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 896,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 86,406 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 144,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. 347,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

