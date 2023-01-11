Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.43. 143,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,817. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.57 and a 200 day moving average of $358.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.