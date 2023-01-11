Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Cap Achieves $103.99 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.99 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02179582 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,726,512.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

