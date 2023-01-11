Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.84 million.

Veradigm Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 94,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,259. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Veradigm had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veradigm will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 17.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 67.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veradigm Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

