Wayne Cohen Sells 5,889 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) COO Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $51,705.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 547,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $28,380.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 2.9 %

SCU stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,890. The stock has a market cap of $547.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $21.70.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

