WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $727,020.99

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $727,020.99 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00464624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00032943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00019109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019742 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,268,055 coins and its circulating supply is 762,800,288 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

