Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 20,490 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $69.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,557,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,225.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

