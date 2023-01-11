XYO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 29% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $68.09 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00043875 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00018617 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00242019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00535244 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,711,998.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.