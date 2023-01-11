ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $25,540,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

