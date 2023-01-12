0xBitcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $96,371.49 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00436604 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.30838227 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00978977 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

