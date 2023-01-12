16,465 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average of $184.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $244.83.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $3,874,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $3,874,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

