1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

