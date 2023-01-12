1,998 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

