1irstGold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.89 or 0.00347338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $4,149.67 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00438862 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01044629 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.44 or 0.30990253 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

