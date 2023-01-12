20,000 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Acquired by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 391.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

