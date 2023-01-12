20,000 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 2.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $263.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $349.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.87.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

