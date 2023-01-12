2,221 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.54.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $84.25. 7,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,633. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

