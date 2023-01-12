3,252 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 386,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,540,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

