5,000 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $231.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

