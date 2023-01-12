535 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $453.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

