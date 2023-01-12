637 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

