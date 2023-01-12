7Pixels Reaches One Day Volume of $38,045.35 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00024559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $71.96 million and approximately $38,045.35 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00443831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01073191 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,675.94 or 0.31348631 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.46889716 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,661.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

