8,049 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,346,000 after buying an additional 161,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after buying an additional 2,198,390 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

