Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 116,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.