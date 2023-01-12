AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 152,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,689.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 179,074 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

ABBV stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $277.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

